2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1916/71
Delicious juice made easy
This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container.
QuickClean
900W
XXL feeding tube
Thanks to the polished sieve it is very easy to clean up away leftovers with a kitchen sponge.
Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.
Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.
Awards