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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Masticating juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR1897/31
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Masticating juicer HR1897/31 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Masticating juicer - English (US)
All (8)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
How do I get more juice from my Philips juicer?
My juicer blocks when I’m disassembling it
I get apple puree from my Philips masticating juicer
No Juice is coming out of my Philips juicer
There is juice left in my Philips juicing unit
The juicing screw of my Philips Juicer is stuck
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