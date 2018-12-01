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  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1602/01

Healthy homemade food made easy

The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

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For perfectly blended soups and chopped herbs

Healthy homemade food made easy

  • 550 W, plastic bar

  • ProMix

  • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper

  • 1 speed

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

Single switch

Single switch

Single switch for easy use.

Technical Specifications

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