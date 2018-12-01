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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9621/41

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.

See all benefits

Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

  • TurboStar

  • Low fat fryer

  • Cashmere grey, 1425W, 0.8kg

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries

  3. measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness