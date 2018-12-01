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2 year warranty

All series

  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass
  • Extra robust, long-lasting glass

Discontinued

Avance CollectionKettle

HD9342/02

Extra robust, long-lasting glass

The first glass kettle from Philips combined with stainless steel material gives you extra robust and long-lasting quality. Cup by cup indication lets you boil just what you need and therefore contributing to a better environment.

See all benefits

Extra robust, long-lasting glass

  • 1.5 L 2200 W

  • SCHOTT DURAN® glass

  • Water level indicator

  • Spring lid

Power cord winder for easy storage

Power cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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