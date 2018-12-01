2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9342/02
Extra robust, long-lasting glass
The first glass kettle from Philips combined with stainless steel material gives you extra robust and long-lasting quality. Cup by cup indication lets you boil just what you need and therefore contributing to a better environment.
1.5 L 2200 W
SCHOTT DURAN® glass
Water level indicator
Spring lid
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.