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  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9225/51

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

See all benefits

With Rapid Air technology for the perfect results

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multicooker

  • White/silver, 800 g

  • + Baking acc.

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

Adjustable time and temperature control

Adjustable time and temperature control

Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.