Daily Collection Coffee maker
Simply good coffee
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage See all benefits
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Daily Collection Coffee maker
Simply good coffee
Unbreakable stainless steel thermal jug
- With thermal jug
- Black & metal
Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety
After brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.
LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
Compact size for saving space in your kitchen
The coffee maker has a capacity of 0,9 liter, which allows you to make up to 4 large cups, or up to 7 smaller cups.
Stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature for long
The double-wall thermal jug ensures that the coffee maintains its temperature and aroma.
Water level indication for easy filling
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
Technical Specifications
-
Country of origin
- Made in
-
China
-
Accessories
- Included
-
Unbreakable thermal jug
-
Technical specifications
- Cord length
-
0.85
m
- Voltage
-
220 - 240
V
- Frequency
-
50 - 60
Hz
- Capacity water tank
-
1
l
- Water boilers
-
0
- Brewing time for a jug
-
10
minute(s)
-
Design
- Color
-
Black
-
Weight and dimensions
- Weight of product
-
1.42
kg
- Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
-
240 x 210 x 330
mm
- Weight incl. packaging
-
1.94
kg
-
General specifications
- Suitable for
-
Ground coffee powder
- Ease of cleaning & maintenance
-
-
Removable filter holder
-
Dishwasher-safe parts
- Ease of use and comfort
-
-
Water level indication
-
Drip stop
- Coffee drinks
-
Drip filter coffee
-
Finishing
- Material of main body
-
Stainless steel & plastic
- Material water tank
-
Plastic
-
Service
- 2-year guarantee
-
Yes
-
Sustainability
- Power consumption brewing
-
1000
W
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