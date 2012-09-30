HD2595/00
Even golden brown toast everyday
Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.See all benefits
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2 wide slots to toast thick or thin slices.
4 functions in 1 (reheat/defrost/cancel/7 browning levels).
Reheat to warm toast in seconds.
Defrost to toast bread from frozen.
7 levels of browning for individual preference.
Cancel: stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.
High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.
Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside.
Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning.
Design specifications
Technical specifications
General specifications
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