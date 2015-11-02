ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph

Discontinued

Hairclipper series 7000Hair clipper

HC7460/13

1 click, total precision

HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With Motorized Combs and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

with Motorized Combs

1 click, total precision

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 60 length settings

  • 120mins cordless use/1h charge

Control buttons

Control buttons

The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.2 mm.

Easy to select and lock-in 60 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

Easy to select and lock-in 60 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor