2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC7460/13
1 click, total precision
HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With Motorized Combs and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.
Stainless steel blades
60 length settings
120mins cordless use/1h charge
The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.2 mm.
Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Versus its Philips predecessor