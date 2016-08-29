2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC9642/66
Effortless ironing. Fast results.
PerfectCare Elite from Philips delivers effortless ironing and fast results. With OptimalTEMP technology, you can now iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting needed. Guaranteed no burns on any ironable garments.
Max 7.2 bar pressure
Up to 490g steam boost
1.8 L water tank capacity
Detachable water tank
The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.
ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
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