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  • Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots

    ProTouch Stand Steamer

    GC625/26

    Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots

    Thanks to the innovative Dual Heating technology, the new PerfectCare garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance with no wet spots for great results effortlessly.

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    ProTouch Stand Steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots

    with innovative Dual Heating Technology

    • Max 6 bar pump pressure
    • Up to 90g steam boost
    • No descaling needed
    • OptimalTEMP heated plate
    Dual Heating Technology

    Dual Heating Technology

    The innovative Dual Heating technology generates steam instantly at the base and reheats at the steamer head, for powerful penetrating steam, giving great results with no wet spots

    OptimalTEMP heated plate, guaranteed no burns*

    OptimalTEMP heated plate, guaranteed no burns*

    Steamer plate is actively heated to provide better de-wrinkling results with no wet spots. With OptimalTEMP technology, it guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics.

    Powerful & continuous steam

    Powerful & continuous steam

    90g powerful steam boost penetrates deep into garments while 35g/min of continuous steam enables effortless wrinkle removal, for great de-wrinkling results.

    Triple precision tips on steam plate for challenging areas

    Triple precision tips on steam plate for challenging areas

    The triple precision tips on the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as the collar, the shoulder, and the in-between buttons, giving you precise results.

    Stable tilting board with quick dry cover

    Stable tilting board with quick dry cover

    It can be tilted 30°, giving stable and comfortable support to make pleats and achieve crisp results. The shoulder shape board provides a better fit for garments. Board comes with a quick dry cover with enhanced steam permeability and breathability. It is durable with high heat resistance.

    Maintenance free engine, no descaling needed*

    Maintenance free engine, no descaling needed*

    Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.

    Easy steam selection (3 settings+ ECO) on handle

    Easy steam selection (3 settings+ ECO) on handle

    By pressing the steam selection button on the handle, you can easily change steam level for different fabrics - no need to bend down! Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats. Use ECO mode to save energy consumption.

    Wheels for easy transportation

    Wheels for easy transportation

    Wheels enable user to tilt and drag the stand steamer from one place to another easily.

    Steam refreshes garments and kills 99.9% of bacteria*

    Steam refreshes garments and kills 99.9% of bacteria*

    Hot steam refreshes garments and kills up to 99.9% bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

    PVC free hose

    PVC free hose

    The steam hose is a safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

    Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

    The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Integrated wheels
      For easy transportation

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      2000  ml
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Select steam level from handle
      Yes
      Special water inlet
      For extra hygiene
      Auto shut off
      Yes
      Safe on all fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      PVC Free Hose
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Adjustable pole
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2200  W
      Steam boost
      up to 90  g
      Continuous steam
      35  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Ready to use
      2  minute(s)
      Variable steam
      3  levels
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes
      Pressure Bar
      Max 6 bar pump

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.69  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      46.5 x 51 x 61.5  cm
      Board size (WxHxL)
      41 x 74.5 x 5.1  cm
      Weight of board
      1.7  kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      Base dimensions : 32 x 45.2 x 34  cm
      Cover size (WxHxL)
      42.2 x 75.7 x 6.3  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      11.5  kg
      Foam layer thickness
      Cover thickness : 6 mm  mm
      Ironing surface
      56.4  cm
      Weight of iron + base
      6.78  kg
      Pole dimensions extended
      Height from ground to shoulder tip of Hanger : 155  cm

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    Awards

    • On all ironable fabrics
    • tested to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 5 years of usage.
    • tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
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