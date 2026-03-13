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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC618/66
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Important Information Manual Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer
User Manual Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 Garment Steamer GC618/66
All (4)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s tank be emptied after usage?
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
500 SeriesFabric Shaver
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
Contacting Philips
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