ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Discontinued

Support

Azur EliteSteam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC5037/86

Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC5037/86 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 954.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology - English (US)

  • PDF file, 879.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you