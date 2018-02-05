2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2675/87
Faster from start to finish
Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.
2400 W
180 g steam boost
40 g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards