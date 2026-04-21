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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1
Discontinued
Support
FYM220/30
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Our 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. - English (US)
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