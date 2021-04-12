2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP8720N/56
Slim and powerful power bank
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time. 20000 mAh Big capacity to charge full more times on phone, also can charge tablet
20,000 mAh
Dual USB
Li polymer battery
Battery protection and short circuit protection
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously