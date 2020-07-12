2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC5204V/00
Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable
Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected.Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
1.2 meter / 4 feet
Black braided cable
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.