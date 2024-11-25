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2 year warranty

Discontinued

7000 series DDL702SLAFCW Push pull lock

DDL702SLAFCW/97

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Easy access to the Internet

Easy access to the Internet

A built-in Wi-Fi module allows you to connect to the Wi-Fi without a gateway. You can check the smart lock access records and PIN code information via the Philips EasyKey app anywhere. Remote distribution of a one-time PIN code saves more time for your visitors. You don't need to worry about keeping them waiting at the door for a long time even if you are not at home.

The door will open when the hand is detected

The door will open when the hand is detected

With a touch sensor and an infrared sensor on the handle, the door could be opened much easier. Once the hand touches the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects the obstruction, the lock will open.

Verification combination provides double security

Verification combination provides double security

In the dual verification mode, you could open the door with any two verification methods (fingerprint, PIN code, and key tag), which provides double protection for home security.

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