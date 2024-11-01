Say goodbye to battery anxiety

When the battery voltage drops below 4.8V, the '0' key on the front assembly lights up red, reminding you to replace the batteries. The Philips DDL615-5HBS features a Type-C (USB-C) interface, allowing you to connect a 5V power bank for emergency power. With this simple solution, you can put low battery concerns behind you and ensure your smart lock operates normally, giving you peace of mind every day.