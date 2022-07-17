2 year warranty
Discontinued
CHP8034W/56
Power & Charge your electronics safely
Featuring BS wall socket with 13A fuse extend to 3 groudsed BS outlets with 3 USB charging ports. 2 USB-A and 1 USB-C PD charging port. USB max 18W output.
3 outlets
3 USB charging ports
Power Delivery
BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use
Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.
USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.