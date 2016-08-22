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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 7000Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7206/13

2 awards

Less mess vacuum trimmer

Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

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Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

Less mess vacuum trimmer

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Full Metal Trimmer

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Captures up to 90% cut hair*

Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested in lab environment on hair mats