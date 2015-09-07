2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT5200/13
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Integrated hair lift comb
The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.
Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.
This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.
Versus its Philips predecessor