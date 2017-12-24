2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT3216/13
3-day beard made easy
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
0.5mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor