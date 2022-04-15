Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
Easy Natural Curler
Discontinued
Support
BHH777/03
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick Start Guide
User Manual
All (4)
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you