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Discontinued

Bodygroom series 3000Showerproof body groomer

BG3015/13

Smooth body shave

The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.

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OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Designed to protect even in sensitive areas

Smooth body shave

  • Skin friendly shaver

  • 3 click-on combs, 3,5,7 mm

  • 50mins cordless use/1h charge

Protective full body grooming

Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

Protects skin while shaving or trimming

Protects skin while shaving or trimming

The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.

Trims hair in every direction

Trims hair in every direction

The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 