ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0710, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Lite, 700 series, AC0720, FY0700

New

PureProtect Lite 700 SeriesAir Purifier

AC0720/10

Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier.

Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% particles, with minimal energy and noise. With a sleek design, optional ambient light, and smart controls.

See all benefits

Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier.

  • Purifies rooms up to 75 m²

  • Our most energy efficient purifier

  • Filter lifetime of 3 years

  • 180 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

Purifies rooms up to 75 m²

Purifies rooms up to 75 m²

With a CADR of 180 m³/h (1), this purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 75 m² every hour (2), making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, and similar spaces.

Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier

Our most energy-efficient, compact purifier

This air purifier delivers strong cleaning performance while using just 14 W, helping you keep energy consumption and running costs low.

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips