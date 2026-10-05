2 year warranty
New
AC0520/10
Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.
Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% of particles, with minimal energy and noise. With built-in aromatherapy, all in a sleek and compact design.
Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
Our smallest purifier
Filter lifetime of 3 years
60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
This purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 25 m² every hour (1), making it ideal for small spaces such as bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices.
3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (2) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
Breathe easier with thorough air purification which reduces allergens, airborne viruses and bacteria, and reduces harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (3-6)
(1) Room size calculated at 1 ACH, based on GB/T18801-2022.
(2) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.
(3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.
(4) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 3rd party lab.
(5) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1).
(6) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2.
(7) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
(8) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.