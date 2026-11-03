2 year warranty
New
75MLED631/56
For every thrilling moment
This MLED631 features the P5 AI Smart Picture Engine for superb image detail and intelligently blended smooth motion, enabling a captivating gaming experience. Our most affordable Mini-LED TV brings you a superb picture. Quantum Dot technology reveals awesome detail and colour in any light.
189 cm(75") MiniLED Smart TV
P5 AI Smart Picture Engine
Google TV™
Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
The Philips P5 AI Smart picture engine leverages deep-learning algorithms to optimise contrast, colour accuracy, and sharpness in real time. By bypassing signal bottlenecks and dynamically eliminating artefacts, it delivers flawless, native-level clarity.
Bolder colours. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. Quantum Dot MiniLED technology delivers a bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast—and you’ll see more colours than ever before!
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see—no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects as though they’re really happening around you.
Android app offerings vary by country. For more details, please visit your local Google Play Store.
Images shown on the website are for reference only and are non-contractual. Please always refer to the actual TV sold by retailers or in stores.
Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
The Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as by smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) depend on the country and operator.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to the terms at https://www.netflix.com
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to the terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries, depending on the product type.
The availability and functionality of voice control services vary by country and language.
Memory size (Flash): 64GB. The actual available storage space may differ (depending on, for example, (pre-)installed apps, the installed operating system, etc.).
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
Images are for illustrative purposes only
Images shown on the website are for reference only and are non-contractual. Please always refer to the actual TV sold by retailers or in stores.