2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PUT6703/56
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together.
164 cm (65")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Quad Core
DVB-T/T2
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
Modern European Design is visible in the floating aluminium stands finished in dark silver matching the ultra-slim bezel.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.