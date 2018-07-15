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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

6700 series4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

65PUT6703/56

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together.

See all benefits

with Ambilight 3-sided and Saphi system

Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV

  • 164 cm (65")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • Quad Core

  • DVB-T/T2

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

Ultra-slim frame with aluminium coloured bezel & stand.

Modern European Design is visible in the floating aluminium stands finished in dark silver matching the ultra-slim bezel.

4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

4K Ultra HD. Pictures so sharp you'll think you're there.

With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  3. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  4. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.