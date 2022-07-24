2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PML9507/56
See more. Feel more.
More realistic, more detailed, more responsive-feel it all with a Philips MiniLED TV! Our best LED picture and Ambilight make everything you watch or play look incredible. Gaming is super smooth, and you get excellent sound too.
P5 AI perfect picture engine
Dolby Atmos sound
4-sided Ambilight TV
164 cm (65") Android TV
With Ambilight, the incredible experience of watching a Philips MiniLED TV gets even better LED lights on all four sides of the TV glow and change color in perfect sync with the colors of the on-screen action or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.
Your Philips MiniLED TV supports all major HDR formats and gives you a truly impressive big-screen picture with deep blacks and lifelike colors. Hundreds of intelligent backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
Memory size (Flash) : 32G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)