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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

LED4K UHD MiniLED Android TV

55PML9507/56

See more. Feel more.

More realistic, more detailed, more responsive-feel it all with a Philips MiniLED TV! Our best LED picture and Ambilight make everything you watch or play look incredible. Gaming is super smooth, and you get excellent sound too.

See all benefits

4K UHD MiniLED Android TV

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  • P5 AI perfect picture engine

  • Dolby Atmos sound

  • 4-sided Ambilight TV

  • 139 cm (55") Android TV

More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.

More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.

With Ambilight, the incredible experience of watching a Philips MiniLED TV gets even better LED lights on all four sides of the TV glow and change color in perfect sync with the colors of the on-screen action or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.

Big-screen brilliance. Mini LED TV.

Big-screen brilliance. Mini LED TV.

Your Philips MiniLED TV supports all major HDR formats and gives you a truly impressive big-screen picture with deep blacks and lifelike colors. Hundreds of intelligent backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.

  3. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  4. Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.

  5. Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.

  6. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.

  7. Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com

  8. Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.

  9. Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.

  10. Memory size (Flash) : 32G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)