2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PFT5200/56
Full HD Slim LED TV
The right TV for every home. Philips 5200 series Full HD slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience.
139 cm (55")
Full HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open stand to integrate beautifully with your décor.
Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.