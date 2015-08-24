2 year warranty
Discontinued
50PFT5500/56
Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android
Experience the power of Android: Philips 5500 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Super fast processing makes navigating through your TV a breeze. The refined profile means it looks as fast as it operates.
126 cm (50")
Full HD LED TV
Dual Core; 8GB & expandable
DVB-T/T2/C
A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open stand to integrate beautifully with your décor.
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.