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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

5800 seriesUltra Slim Full HD LED Smart TV

43PFT5853/56

Ultra Slim Full HD Smart LED TV

The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away.

See all benefits

with Pixel Plus HD

Ultra Slim Full HD Smart LED TV

  • 108 cm (43")

  • LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

Pixel Plus HD gives you beautiful images you’ll love

Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

Philips app gallery brings entertainment to you

Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.