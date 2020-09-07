2 year warranty
Discontinued
32PHT6915/56
Android Smart LED TV
Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great,
80 cm (32")
LED TV
Android / AI voice control
Another Philips ingenious invention, bringing you Philips borderless design Display. Now, you can see more screen images till the edge of your screen, without feeling bothered by a black frame around the Display. A true genuine art masterpiece that now you can really own in your room. This Display is beautiful and minimally invasive. It transcends beyond time and will definitely blends intricately with your modern interior.
Dark and incredibly strong. The Philips black arch edge stands in a simple durable construction style on your new TV. It's a wonder how something so small can do so much.
Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
Please kindly note that the remote control that is being supplied inside your TV is the most latest and updated version. if you need further information, please approach your local customer service center.