2 year warranty
Discontinued
328E8QJAB5/89
Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful
Colors like you've never seen before. This brilliant wide-view curved Full HD display with an ultra-wide color range, offers fast action with true-to-life colors for a completely immersive experience.
E Line
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
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The monitor may look different from feature images.