ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

276E7QDAB/89

Vivid, true-to-life colors

This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colors wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.

See all benefits

in an elegant design

Vivid, true-to-life colors

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Superb glossy finish enhance your home decoration

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work

  2. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org

  5. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  7. NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.9%

  8. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.