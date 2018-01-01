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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

273V5LHAB/89

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this big Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!

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with stereo speakers

Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

LED technology for vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse