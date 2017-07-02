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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

LCD monitor

246V5LHAB/89

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!

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with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 24" (61 cm)

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Low power consumption saves energy bills

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse