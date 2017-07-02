2 year warranty
Discontinued
246V5LHAB/89
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!
V Line
24" (61 cm)
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Response time value equal to SmartResponse