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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

243V5QHABA/89

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!

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with stereo speakers

Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 23.6" / 59.9 cm

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse