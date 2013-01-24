Home
ReCare Neurological pedal set

PTE7010MA/37
    The 2.1 Neurological pedal set gives accessibility for patients with foot and ankle movement limitations. Patients can improve motor learning, range of motion, and strength building especially for patients with neurological conditions.

      Added Stability for all patients

      Gain extra support for feet & ankles

      Hook and loop fastening straps keep feet firmly in place

      Heel cup and hook and loop straps secure foot placement. Allows users with foot and ankle limitations to benefit from a cycling workout.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory set

        set
        1

      • Balance

        -
        Weighted

      • Product material

        -
        ABS plastic

      • Thread size

        inches
        Standard 9/16" thread

