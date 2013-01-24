Multiple adjustments for individualized fit
The 7.0 T combines many versatile features a clinician needs to make patients feel confident towards rehabilitation and improvement. Healthcare providers can utilize essential features as well as many adjustable options.
The removable parallel bars offer handrail support for added patient safety. Adjustments can also accommodate users of various heights and fitness abilities. Bars adjust 25 to 35 inches in height, 20 to 31 inches in width, and the length extends to the full length of the deck.
With many features, this easy-to-use console displays and downloads important workout data. Feedback windows display METs, symmetry, cadence, stride lengths, steps, and pace. You can easily select either preset or programmable modes for diverse, versatile routines. Programs can interactively adapt to patients' characteristics, using input info such as weight and gender as the basis to maximize their rehabilitation.
The removable step provides a lower step-up height for people who need a bit more stability getting on and off the treadmill. This is ideal for individuals who cannot make a big step - such as individuals with balance limitations, smaller range of motion, or older adults.
Workout data can be downloaded directly to a ccomputer via USB connection.
With two lift motors - one in front and the other at the back - clinicians can create uphill and downhill walking for patients. An overhead harness can be used for patients for less strenuous unweighted exercises. This type of exercise allows improved lower body movement training without the patient bearing his or her whole body weight on the treadmill. The deck can be elevated to accommodate unweighted exercises.
A wide, ample space of 22" x 60" stride surface features a self-lubricating deck for low-maintenance operation.
The 3.0 horsepower continuous duty speed motor goes forward from 0 to 10 mph and reverse up to 3 mph. Reverse walking is helpful to train muscles not normally exercised during forward walking alone. Small speed increments can be easily adjusted for patients of all conditions and ages.
For clinicians whose patients suffer from gait imbalances, both left and right side step lengths can be measured to document progress. Clinicians can refer to both graphical and numerical measurements provided on the display for precise reference.
Compliance
Max user weight
Net weight
Overall dimensions
Stride surface
Step-up height
Power AC
Grade range
Speed range
Motor spec
CSAFE
Fan
Programs
Start speed