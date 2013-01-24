Home
    The ReActiv 4.0 S's make upper-body only, lower-body only, and total body exercise available in semi-recumbent position. The linear resistance is especially helpful for users to improve strength and balance of their arms and legs.

      Upper or lower body, and total-body exercise

      Heart rate-based programming is available at the touch of a button. Clinicians can assign their patients a targeted heart rate zone and the program adjusts the resistance accordingly to stay in the zone. A variety of preset programs gives users a number of choices for the type of exercise they are looking for.

      The step depth ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches, which allows for shallower step as well far-reaching steps. Step range of depth is equal and reciprocal from one foot to the other.

      The accommodating handles are adjustable in length to fit a variety of users. Handle positioning is easily secured for legs-only, arms-only, or total-body workout.

      Intensity-based program using METs as the benchmark

      The ReActiv series features an innovative METs program that not only displays your metabolic equivalent, but also helps you maintain your desired METs by automated resistance adjustments. Resistance adjustments occur according to user's real-time watt input.

      The resistance is equal for arms and legs

      This stepper offers 1:1 resistance, which allows a stronger arm or leg to help train another arm or leg. Equal resistance is beneficial for a variety of users, including those with a wider range of motion or those with imbalance between left and right legs or arms.

      The 4.0 S is accessible for even deconditioned users

      The 4.0 S is an excellent choice to build up user confidence and efficiency by allowing users to exercise at different levels of physical activity. A low starting resistance with just 5 watts reduces impact on joints and contributes to better motivation towards recovery.

      Relieve lower-body stress on the semi-recumbent seat

      Highly versatile, the semi-recumbent design relieves stress on hips, knees and ankles while providing a challenging workout. The seat fits many users of all ages and mobility limitations.

      Bluetooth-based receiver is compatible with HR straps

      The ReActiv series incorporates state-of-the-art user interface and Bluetooth. Heart rate can be tracked real-time via Bluetooth with heart rate monitoring chest straps.

      LED display and clear overlay enhance user interaction

      The new LED console features easy-to-read dot matrix display, two windows at the bottom, and one message window on top for readouts. This includes calories, distance, pulse, and many indicators according to users' program selections. Users can take in all of the information at one glance. The overlay enables intuitive operation with easy-to-identify color contrast and quick buttons to switch between Fitness, METs, HR programs, and more.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compliance

        Certifications
        • CE Class SA
        • EN957
        • UL (Commercial grade)

      • Power AC

        Volts
        • Adaptor (DC12V/1.5A)
        • AC 100-240V

      • Brake

        Type
        Magnetic resistance system

      • Max user weight

        lbs
        396
        kg
        180

      • Applicable connectivity

        ANT+
        Yes
        Bluetooth (FTMS)
        Yes

      • USB port

        Charging
        No

      • Accessory set

        Adjustable crank arm
        Optional

      • Built-in HR receiver

        Type
        • ANT+
        • Bluetooth

      • CSAFE

        Yes
        -

      • Fan

        Yes
        3 speed levels

      • Hand pulse

        Yes
        -

      • Programs

        include
        • Custom
        • Hill
        • HR Auto pilot
        • Interval
        • Manual
        • METs
        • Plateau
        • HR 65%
        • HR 80%
        • HR Interval

      • Resistance

        level
        1 to 20

      • Start resistance

        watts
        10

      • Work rate

        watts
        10 to 750

