    Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities. See all benefits

      with Chromecast built-in and Netflix

      • 43" MediaSuite
      • powered by Android™

      Android updates provide the latest functionality

      Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

      Chromecast™ built-in for easy content sharing

      Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

      Google Play Store access for apps and media

      Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

      Customisable UI for custom logos and colours

      Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

      Analytics on-board provides usage stats

      From hotel chain to sports bar, monitor how each Android-powered Philips MediaSuite TV in your fleet is being used. Find out how often specific channels are watched. Test the effectiveness of your advertising. Get the information you need to manage costs effectively, with easy access to screen-time data. Launch instant customer satisfaction surveys for valuable feedback from guests on the spot.

      Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl

      Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.

      Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

      Create custom experiences with CMND & Check-in

      Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.s

      Integrated Netflix with dedicated remote button

      Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There's no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

      Google Assistant™ enables faster, smarter control

      Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant™ enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant™, the possibilities are endless.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        43  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160p
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        20 (2x10)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Sound Features
        • DTS-HD
        • Dolby Atmos Compatible
        • Dolby MS12D
        • AC-4
        • DTS Studio Sound

      • Design

        Colour
        Silver

      • Android TV

        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*
        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Netflix*
        • YouTube
        • Google Play Store*
        • Google Play Music
        • Google Play Movies
        • Google Play Games

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
        Analog TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        • HLS
        • OTT App Channels

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wireless LAN
        • 802.11 ac
        • Wifi-Direct

      • Connectivity Side

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        USB1
        USB 3.0
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        HDMI1
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

      • Connectivity Bottom

        External power
        12V, max 1.5A
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48
        USB2
        USB 2.0
        HDMI3
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        HDMI2
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • Auto Input Selection
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Hospitality Features

        Sharing
        • Chromecast Ultra built-in
        • Secure Sharing
        • Network-managed Sharing
        Your brand
        • Customizable Home Screen
        • Customizable Welcome App
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        • CMND&Create
        • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
        Convenience
        • Google Assistant*
        • Google Account Login
        • Weather Forecast
        • >40 Supported Menu Languages
        • Clock in OFF mode
        • Theme TV
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Sleep Timer
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • TV Group management
        • Local Updates via USB
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        CMND&Check-In
        • Guest Name
        • Guest Language
        • Messages
        • Bill on TV
        • Express Checkout
        Remote Control
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
        Control
        • AppControl
        • JEDI Native Android TV Control
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • Crestron Connected
        • Joystick
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        • Securemedia
        Power control
        • Quick Start Mode
        • Auto Power ON
        • Auto Power OFF
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Hotel mode
        • Switch-ON Settings Control
        • Volume limitation
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Prison mode

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • TalkBack
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • VP9
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • BMP
        • GIF

      • Supported Display Resolution

        HDMI 1/2
        Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
        HDMI 3
        Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz
        Tuner
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
        • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        USB, LAN
        • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Tabletop Swivel stand
        • Remote Control 22AV1905B/00
        • 2xAAA Batteries
        • Power Cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        • Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
        • Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
        • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
        • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Energy Label Class
        tbd
        Eu Energy Label power
        69  W
        Annual energy consumption
        101  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        964  mm
        Set Height
        561  mm
        Set Depth
        60/75  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        964  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        594  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        190  mm
        Product weight
        9.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        11.5  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M6
        • 200 x 200 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand

          • Netflix: specific terms and conditions apply which have to be approved and applied in order to enable the app.
          • Availability of Google Assistant is depending on Country and Language settings. To use Google Assistant, an optional remote control with voice function must be used.
          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC