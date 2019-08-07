Philips is committed to an open pathology platform, enabling pathologists and researchers to unlock the power of digital pathology. The Pathology SDK addresses the growing demand to tap into the vast repositories, stored in the pathology iSyntax format, which are created by laboratories for primary diagnosis. For example, the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) deep learning algorithms could benefit from the pathology iSyntax format’s high-dynamic range with the aim to increase the sensitivity and specificity of tumor detection software. Moreover, the Pathology SDK will allow conversion of pathology iSyntax images into other formats.

The iSyntax format has distinguished features for storing pathology Whole Slide Images (WSI). The wavelet transformation technology allows users to zoom and pan through WSI images quickly. iSyntax encoding and decoding can be processed in real-time, and because the wavelet technology obviates the need for storage of lower magnification images in a “pyramid” format, it results in 25% smaller file size. Unlike other image formats that have a limited dynamic range, the pathology iSyntax format supports deep color (including 30 bit, 48 bit) with multiple color channels.

The Philips Pathology SDK can be downloaded from http://openpathology.philips.com. The initial release includes support for high-speed reading of data stored in iSyntax files, bindings for Python, and distributables for Windows & Linux-based operating systems.

