Philips and Targos collaborate to advance digital pathology education and enhance global training

Philips and Targos, a global leader in clinical biomarker services, recently announced a joint initiative to enhance digital pathology education and help drive the global standardization of clinical biomarkers. Targos is embedding Philips Pathology Education Tutor [1], Philips’ pathology course and assessment creation platform, into its internationally renowned biomarker and immunology training for pathologists and oncologists. Philips’ Tutor software enables Targos to transform its traditional glass microscopy courses for HER2 and PD-L1 evaluation into a digital learning experience, expanding access to high-quality digital pathology training.
“As we seek to achieve the goal of high-quality global standardization of clinical biomarkers such as PD-L1 or multiplex immune response markers, establishing global, digital training is essential,” said Thomas Henkel, PhD, CEO, Targos. “We plan to harness the full power of the Philips Pathology Education Tutor to reach more pathologists and achieve the best learning outcomes.”
Pathologists from all over the world participate in Targos’ training courses, which consist of clinical and biological background information about specific biomarkers and live demonstrations and assessments of biomarker-stained images. Thereby we could show that pathologist training on digital images is as effective as training on glass slides.
Josef Rüschoff
MD, CMO, Targos
Tutor is being used by learning institutions throughout Europe and the U.S. as labs start to move away from manual microscopy training, towards advanced education and e-learning programs using digital whole slide images.
Replacing traditional glass slides with digital teaching formats enables institutions to conserve resources, while reaching broader learning audiences and creating a more standardized learning experience. Through standardizing the experience, pathologists are able to review and share the same sets of clinical images and data, as well as directly compare and score test results and submitted annotations online.
“Advanced pathology training will help address the shortage of highly trained pathologists, who can evaluate and score new biomarkers for precision medicine development,” said Marlon Thompson, General Manager, Philips Digital Pathology Solutions. “Pathologists worldwide can benefit from Targos’ leading courses and the effective digital learning experience enabled by the Philips Pathology Education Tutor platform.”
The collaboration comes as Philips unveils Tutor version 6.0, with advanced in-slide learning features. Lectures, courses and assessments that simulate diagnostic settings can be created where users submit annotations and quantitative answers to questions directly within the virtual microscope view. The latest version also allows users to immediately restore deleted content so that course creators never lose their work.
Tutor is part of Philips’ portfolio of digital pathology solutions, which includes the award-winning Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, Collaboration Suite, TissueMark image analytics and more.
[1] Tutor is intended for educational purposes only, not for diagnostic use.
