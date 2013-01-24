Our multi-brand modality approach means you’ll experience superior level of service whether we’re working on a Philips or a non-Philips system. Philips multi-brand modality field service engineers are experienced and trained to service non-Philips systems within their product modality. Not only does this provide that your systems are maintained to high quality standards, it also enables our engineers to diagnose faults, replace parts and carry out repairs effectively. So they can have your systems up and running as soon as possible.

Multi-Vendor services enables you to save time and money through increased efficiency and more convenient operations.