NeuroScience

DTI specialist

Clinical application

NeuroScience

Read more
Release
R5.2
Clinical Area
Brain spine pelvis icon
Brain

Co-Creation Facility

University Medical Center Utrecht,
The Netherlands
Year
2016

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand