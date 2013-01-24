HeartNavigator

Search terms
Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
Call 800 75151
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Oman
Call: 800 75151
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 800 75151
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Oman
Call: 800 75151
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic measurements help avoid errors
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Enhanced device selection to check correct fit
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand