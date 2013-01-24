Home
DigitalDiagnost C50 Ceiling mounted digital X-ray system

DigitalDiagnost C50

Ceiling mounted digital X-ray system

Boost your diagnostic confidence. This quality based ceiling mounted digital X-ray system with a fixed or wireless detector, motorized auto-tracking, a fully digital workflow, and UNIQUE 2 image processing, delivers diagnostic quality images for fast, efficient exams.

  • 1. Optional feature in China

Extended clinical capability

DigitalDiagnost C50 offers the versatility necessary to address a broad range of clinical applications in a cost-effective manner. Smooth operation, the latest generation CSI wireless/fixed detectors, and cutting-edge post-processing features help assure comprehensive performance.
Ease of operation

The ceiling suspended X-ray tube moves smoothly and manually into position. The vertical stand detector slides up/down and tilts a full 900 for easy horizontal exams. With vertical auto-tracking the motorized tube automatically follows the detector.
Diagnostic confidence

Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Quality digital X-ray images

Your choice of latest generation wireless or fixed detector is paired with built-in APRs for a high level of exposure accuracy, AEC for consistent image quality, multi-resolution image processing, and optional standard stitching capabilities, to provide you with superb image quality.
Patient focused workflow

Philips Eleva user interface offers technologists and radiologists the opportunity to personalize user settings to allow a smooth, patient-focused workflow with customizable presets and automation for excellent efficiency. The touch monitor allows technologists to work fast and with a minimum number of clicks.
Diagnostic confidence

Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing software provides superb images of all anatomical areas. Together with other identical premium image chain on DigitalDiagnost C50, UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Integrated dose management aids

You can easily check X-ray dose and perform accurate dose reporting with the built-in Dose Area Product (DAP) meter1. The manual collimator helps capture the area of interest only and avoids unnecessary radiation exposure to the patient. Optional grids enhance the contrast and quality of the image.
Proven reliability

DigitalDiagnost C50 pairs performance with ease-of-ownership. You enjoy the reliability of a proven Philips brand in a ceiling system that extends your clinical capacity, delivers strong ROI, and is supported by a global services network.
SkyPlate E

Philips latest digital fixed detector and the wireless portable detector SkyPlate E feature high image quality at a low X-ray dose with high detective quantum efficiency (DQE) and modular transfer function (MTF). You also benefit from extended configuration and budget flexibility thanks to table and vertical stand trays for the large wireless portable detector.

Specifications

X-ray generation
X-ray generation
Generator
  • 50 kW
  • 65 kW
High-voltage generator
  • The converter generator generates high voltage equivalent to DC voltage
Mains voltage
  • 380V/400 V / 480 V (±10%); 50 Hz or 60 Hz, 3-phase
Max. mains resistance at 400 V
  • 0.3 Ohm
  • 0.2 Ohm
Max. mains current at 400 V
  • 112A
  • 134A
Nominal power (IEC)
  • 50 kW
  • 65 kW
Max. tube voltage
  • 150 kV
  • 150 kV
Max. tube current (at 70 kV)
  • 630 mA
  • 928 mA
mAs product
  • 0.4 mAs to 850 mAs
  • 0.4 mAs to 850 mAs
Exposure times
  • 1ms to 4s
  • 1ms to 4s
Collimator
Collimator
Type
  • Manual, with light field indicator
Timer switch
  • 30 s (should be configurable)
Angle of aperture and rotation
  • ±45°
Tube High power X-ray tube
Tube High power X-ray tube
Two focal spots
  • RO1750 - 0.6 and 1.2
  • SRO 33100 - 0.6 and 1.2
Maximum power with focal spot 0.6
  • RO1750 - 21 kW
  • 3SRO 33100 - 33 kW
Maximum power with focal spot 1.2
  • RO1750 - 60 kW
  • SRO 33100 - 100 kW
Anode angle
  • RO1750 - 13°
  • SRO 33100 - 13°
Maximum tube voltage
  • RO1750 - 150 kV
  • SRO 33100 - 150 kV
Anode heat storage capacity
  • RO1750 - 220 kJ (300 kHU)
  • SRO 33100 - 220 kJ (300 kHU)
Assembly heat capacity
  • RO1750 - 1500 kJ (2202.4 kHU)
  • SRO 33100 - 1500 kJ (2202.4 kHU)
Minimum anode speed
  • RO1750 - 3000-3600 revolutions/minute
  • SRO 33100 - 9000-10800 revolutions/minute
Continuous anode input power
  • RO1750 - 250 W
  • SRO 33100 - 200 W
Fixed detector
Fixed detector
Type
  • Digital flat Cesium Iodide (CsI) detector
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Image matrix size
  • 2,840 pixels x 2,874 pixels
Weight
  • 2.1 kg
Detector size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17"x 17")
Detector pixels
  • 8.2 Megapixel
Active area
  • 42 cm x 42.5 cm (16.5" x 16.7")
Image resolution
  • up to 3.4 Lp/mm
Wireless portable detector
Wireless portable detector
Type
  • Digital wireless flat detector
Scintillator
  • Cesium Iodide (CsI)
Image matrix size
  • 2,156 x 2,653 pixels
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (approx 14" x 17")
Pixel size
  • 160 μm
Active Area
  • 34.5 cm x 42.5 cm (13.6" x 16.7")
Active pixel area
  • 2,156 x 2,653 pixels
Detector pixels
  • 5.7 Megapixels
A/D conversion (bits)
  • 16 bits
Weight (incl. battery)
  • 3.1 kg (6.8 lb)
Ceiling suspension CS
Ceiling suspension CS
Column
  • 110 cm (44”)
Ceiling height at source image distance
  • 2.75 m to 3.00 m (9' to 10’ 5.9") when table height is 70 cm (27.6") and above
Movements
Movements
Travel range X axis(Longitudinal)
  • 305/405 cm (120.1"/159.4")
Travel range Z axis(Vertical)
  • 150 cm (59.1") Maximum
Travel range Y axis(Lateral)
  • 180 cm (70.9")
Eleva workspot computer
Eleva workspot computer
Hard disk
  • 480 GB SSD total
RAM storage capacity
  • 16 GB

